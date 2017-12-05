In Delhi, National-Level Hockey Player Found Dead Inside His Car With Bullet Injuries

A national-level hockey player was found dead with gunshot wound to his right temple on Tuesday in his car near his female friend's residence in south Delhi, police said.Rizwan Khan, 22, a resident of Subhash Nagar in west Delhi, was a student of Bachelor's in Arts Second Year at the Jamia Millia Islamia.He was found dead around 10.30 am by his family inside the car parked at Sarojini Nagar, police said.Rizwan had left his home with Rs 2 lakh on Monday afternoon for purchasing a motorcycle but did not return till late night. His mobile phone was also found switched off, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS.His father Sharif Khan said a cousin sister of Rizwan's friend and her father told them on phone that Rizwan have handed over his mobile phone and a bag with Rs 2 lakh at their residence on Monday afternoon and drove off in his car.Rizwan's father and other family members reached the given address at Sarojni Nagar and found his body in the car. A countrymade pistol was found in Rizwan's hand who was lying dead on the driver's seat."Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A team of forensic experts have collected samples," the officer said.He said no suicide note was found from the spot.