In Delhi, Murder Accused Shot Dead By 3 Men On A Bike

Police said that they have identified the three men and are on a lookout for them. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by three men on a motorbike after being chased by them in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said.

The man, identified as Arun, was an accused in two murder cases and it is suspected he was killed over an old enmity, they said.

Arun was in a car, along with his friend, when three men intercepted their vehicle. On seeing the accused, Arun pushed them aside, but they chased him and allegedly shot him dead.

The accused fled while Arun was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. They said that they have identified the accused and are on a lookout for them. Arun was working at a juice shop in Azadpur.