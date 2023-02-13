Illegal Casino Being Run In Name Of Birthday Party Busted In Delhi

The police took immediate necessary legal action.

An illegal casino was busted at Harman Palace in the Jyoti Nagar police station area of New Delhi, police said, adding that they arrested 41 accused persons along with Rs 4.98 lakh in cash, mobile phones and casino coins.

Sharing further details of the operation in the North East Delhi district, police said a casino-style satta (betting syndicate) was busted and 41 people arrested with Rs. 4.98 lakh in cash, 46 mobile phones and 2,800 casino coins.

Police said acting on a tip-off that casino-style gambling was going on the name of a birthday party in the Jyoti Nagar area, they laid out a plan to catch the accused in the act.

On Monday morning, a joint raid by Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) Northeast and Jyoti Nagar police station was conducted on the 5th floor, of Harman Palace, Jyoti Nagar.

When the police questioned the security staff, they told them that a birthday party is going on but during the raid, it was found out that gambling and a casino were going on in the name of a party.

The police took immediate necessary legal action. The accused persons have been handed over to local police for further essential legal Action.

4.98 lakh rupees, 28 coin sets (2800 coins), 46 mobile phones and 25 playing cards were recovered.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)