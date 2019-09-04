'I Love Kejriwal' Campaign Is A Big Hit, Says AAP Leader Gopal Rai

Public meetings, organised everyday in 2 constituencies, receiving good response, Gopal Rai says.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "I love Kejriwal" campaign, launched on Sunday, has evoked great response, according to the party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai.

The campaign was inspired by the Delhi auto drivers, Mr Rai said on Tuesday. The auto driver had started writing "I love Kejriwal" on their autos "to express their love for the Chief minister", he said. "We are taking ahead the campaign."

Public meetings, organised everyday in two constituencies, are receiving good public response, he said adding that rallies on Sunday and Monday witnessed a huge crowd. "People are openly rejecting the BJP," Mr Rai said.

The public meeting campaign would end on October 3.

At the meetings, Mr Rai discusses 11 issues. "I ask them questions ranging from the work done in the city by the BJP under its one term, the Congress in its three terms and Kejriwal in five years," he said.

The minister said the most discussed topic is the BJP's opposition to free electricity and water dues waiver. Accusing the BJP of being against AAP's "pro-people scheme", Mr Rai invited "the three chief minister candidates from the BJP" for an open debate.

"The BJP workers manhandled the AAP workers and its leader Dilip Pandey when he went to one of the public meetings by BJP MP Vijay Goel. But we invite them for the meeting. We will not only allow them to come on stage but also (give) a chance to speak."

