'Hypnosis, Black Magic': How 2 Delhi Men Robbed People Outside A Hospital

Two men were arrested over a month after they made away with gold earrings of a patient by "hypnotizing" and performing "black magic" on her, police said on Wednesday.

With the arrest of Naeem (45) and Hannan (32), the GTB Enclave police station claimed to have cracked seven more incidents of Shahdara district.

The duo targeted old and sick people, police said.

Police have also arrested Sumit Verma (39), who runs a jewellery shop in New Seelampur, for buying stolen ornaments from the accused. The jewellery item belonging to the victim has been recovered, police said. According to police, the arrests were made after a complaint was received by one of the victims on June 22 who alleged that she was targeted while she was waiting near a medical store when she had come to the GTB Hospital for her treatment.

"An unidentified person came to me and asked about my illness and whispered in the ears. In the meantime, his other associate came and asked me to close the eyes. Both of them induced me and took away my gold earrings," she alleged in her complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that secret informers were deployed in different areas of trans Yamuna. CCTV footage of the camera installed at different places of GTB Hospital was checked by the team of GTB Enclave. After analyzing the CCTV footage, two people involved in the crime were detected.

"On July 18, a secret information was received that the duo would come to GTB Hospital for committing the offence. The team then nabbed Naeem and one illegal weapon, button-operated knife was recovered from his possession," he said.

On his instance, co-accused Hannan was also held in the case, he added.

"They induced old age and sick people in the name of black magic and took gold articles of the victim and fled the spot. He used to sell the items to a jeweller in New Seelampur," the DCP said.

