'Hum Jeet Gaye': AAP Tweets 'Lagaan' Meme To Celebrate Delhi Election Win

MCD election: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a clip from the movie 'Lagaan'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections after securing 136 seats in the house of 250. Celebrating the victory, the Twitter handle of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party shared a clip from the Bollywood film 'Lagaan' to describe the jubilant mood.

It posted a snippet from Aamir Khan's film where villagers are seen rejoicing after winning a cricket match against the British. “Hum jeet gaye! (we won),” one of the villagers is heard screaming in the clip, which inspired the AAP's caption.

Soon after the post was shared, congratulatory messages started pouring into the comments section.

“Congratulations, well fought and very deserving win. All the best,” a person wrote.

Another said, “Congratulations AAP”.

A Twitter user praised the person who made the post. “Admin always rock,” the comment read.

The AAP emerged victorious in 136 wards in the Delhi civic polls while the BJP, which ruled the MCD for 15 years, secured 101 seats. The Congress came a distant third with just 10 seats.

The party office in New Delhi saw a grand celebration with supporters grooving to the beats of dhol and distributing sweets. AAP leaders, including Atishi, Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak, started gathering at the party office as the counting was underway and numbers suggested a win for the party.

In the 2017 MCD polls, the BJP won by bagging 181 of the total 272 wards. The AAP had secured just 48 seats while the Congress won 30.