Visuals showed a dark plume of smoke and flames coming out from the hospital.

A massive fire broke out at a hospital in South Delhi today. About 12 fire engines have been rushed to the site to douse the fire.

The fire broke out at Eye 7 Hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area at around 11.30 am. Visuals showed a dark plume of smoke and flames coming out from the ground floor of the hospital.

No injuries were reported in the incident, a Fire Department official said.