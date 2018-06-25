Heat Wave Prevails In Delhi, Mercury Likely To Soar To 41 Degrees Rain is in forecast for the city after Tuesday. The maximum temperature may dip up to 35 Degree Celsius.

Share EMAIL PRINT The air quality in Delhi-NCR was moderate on Monday. (File) New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a cloudy morning today with the minimum temperature recorded at 33 degree Celsius. The city is set to experience a hot day with the maximum temperature expected to shoot up to 41 degree Celsius - five notches above the season's average- the weather office predicted.



Delhi has been witnessing a spell of heat wave. The mercury on Sunday soared to 42.2 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature predicted on Tuesday is also likely to touch 40 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



But mercury is likely to plummet on Wednesday as pre-monsoon showers hit the national capital. Rain is in forecast for the city after Tuesday. The maximum temperature may dip up to 35 Degree Celsius on June 29, June 30 and July 1.



Meanwhile, the air-quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) was moderate on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



(With inputs from agencies)



