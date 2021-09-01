Police Arrest Truck Driver In Delhi In Hit-And-Run Case

On August 21, the police received information about the accident. (Representational)

The police have arrested the driver of a truck which had rammed into a bike on August 21, leaving one person dead and another critically injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Singh (41), a resident of Asola Extension in Fatehpur Beri here, they said.

The injured men, both residents of Sultanpur, were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where the person named Sanjay (26) was declared brought dead, and the other named Gaurav (25) was admitted in a critical condition, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the area thoroughly, the officer said.

In the footage, a heavy vehicle was seen hitting the motorcycle but its registration number was not clear, the officer said.

The route of the vehicle was checked through CCTV camera footage, but still the vehicle could not be traced. However, it became clear that the vehicle was from the nearby area, the police said.

Police zeroed in some of the heavy vehicles and the drivers of those three to four vehicles were examined. One of them confessed to his crime, the police said.

The vehicle was been seized. Gaurav is still in a critical condition at the AIIMS trauma centre, police added.

