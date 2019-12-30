High Security For Delhi On New Year's Eve, Fire Engines Also On Standby

There will be high security in Delhi on New Year's eve. (Representational)

To maintain law and order during celebrations on New Year's eve, security has been increased across Delhi with heavy police presence, fire tender deployment and elaborate traffic arrangements at areas where high footfall is expected.

Police presence will be strengthened in the vicinity of markets, malls, five star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, they said.

In addition to maximum mobilization of personnel from districts, 20 coys of additional force including four coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed to bolster the visibility of police, they said.

Integrated checking will be carried out by local police, PCR and traffic police to controll drunken driving and hooliganism on roads. Women cops will also be deployed, a senior police official said.

Traffic movement will be restricted and regulated in and around Connaught Place and India Gate areas. Senior officers will supervise the arrangements on the ground, he said.

Special arrangements will be made for new year celebrations in New Delhi district alone, which includes places such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, India Gate, ''C'' Hexagon and Rajpath.

Besides, two fire tenders, two jail vans, 25 mounted police, 52 door frame metal detector systems, 12 quick response teams, two SWAT teams, three Parakram teams, 37 PCR vans, three patrolling motorcycles, 10 commandos, 100 home guards, 29 border pickets, 46 pickets for diversion of traffic, 32 anti-sabotage checking parties and two doctors will be deployed.

In addition, Excise Inspectors will also be deployed for intensifying checking for violation of excise laws and prohibition regulations, police said.

The public shall not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station gates after 9 PM on December 31. Buses coming toward Connaught Place will be diverted with effect from 7 pm on December 31, they added.