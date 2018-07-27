Heavy Rains Lead To Waterlogging, Traffic Woes In Delhi

Heavy Rains led to waterlogging in many parts of the city causing delays to commuters.

Heavy rains for the second consecutive day today led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in the national capital compounding problems for commuters.

The Delhi Traffic Police on its Twitter account kept posting updates about the situation as people vented their ire on social media over waterlogged roads.

There was waterlogging on the road between Nangloi and Najafgarh, specially near the Satyabhama hospital, where potholes made compounded the problem, the traffic police said.

Waterlogging was reported at Ali Gaon traffic signal, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur route to the Delhi Airport, near Zakir Hussain College, Ramlila Maidan, and civic centre in central Delhi.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported on the carriageway of RTR Marg from Vasant Kunj towards the IGI airport, the traffic police said, adding waterlogging also led to congestion at Okhla Mandi, Badarpur railway underpass, under IP flyover, under Modi mill flyover, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and other areas.

In Ghaziabad, many schools remained closed under the directions of the district magistrate on account of heavy rains and adverse weather conditions.

The Meteorological department has warned of moderate to heavy rains throughout the day.