Heavy Rain Predicted In Delhi This Week, Orange Alert Issued

The inclement weather is likely to continue in Delhi till Sunday. (File)

An orange alert has been issued for Delhi after the weather office predicted heavy rain in the national capital later this week.

Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the weather office said. An orange alert, which means the authorities should prepare for neccessary action, has also been sounded for Haryana.

There is a possibility of rain in the national capital today, the weather office said. "Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected today. The maximum temperature may settle at 36 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

The inclement weather is likely to continue in the city till Sunday.

Humidity levels shot up in parts of the city after overnight showers. The minimum temperature was "recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius at 8.30am, a notch above normal while the humidity level was 83 per cent," a MeT department official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department said the country was in the middle of a multi-decadal epoch of low rainfall. "If you take an average of 30 to 40 years, compared to say a 100 years of normal rainfall, we are passing through a below-normal rainfall," IMD climate research chief Sivananda Pai told news agency AFP.

Mr Pai said while average rainfall levels can change over the decades due to natural variability, "we can't ignore the linkages to climate change".

The country is grappling with severe water crisis as climate change causing greater variations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.