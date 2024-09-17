Heavy Rain In Delhi, Nearby Areas Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Jams

The huge traffic was seen on the roads, slowly moving in the snarl (File)

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening, bringing the national capital to a standstill with traffic snarls and waterlogged roads.

Visuals show commuters stuck in long queues of traffic jams in South Extension.

The traffic jams were reported from various areas, including Noida Sector 14, Delhi's South Extension and Ghaziabad.

The huge traffic was seen on the roads, slowly moving in the snarl. The commuters, especially the ones returning to their homes, faced tough times.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light to light rainfall for the region on September 17.

For September 18 (Wednesday), the weather department has issued a yellow alert with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Strong surface winds of 25-35 kmph are also predicted on Wednesday.

Earlier last week, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over parts of West and Central India in the next week.

According to an IMD release, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat state during the week.

The IMD said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on September 15 to 17 and West Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and 18.

The India Meteorological Department said on September 14 that a deep depression has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.

The IMD said the depression is likely to cause isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Jharkhand on September 15, Chhattisgarh on September 15, and East Madhya Pradesh on September 16.

Additionally, the IMD has also forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over East India, and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Northeast India during the week.

According to the IMD release, very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during September 18 to 20.

