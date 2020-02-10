Heavy Police Deployment At Mandi House Amid Anti-CAA Protest Call

We have not given any permission to protest in the Mandi House area, says Delhi Police. (File)

There was a heavy police deployment in New Delhi's Mandi House area this morning in view of a protest call against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to a senior police official, they had refused permission for the protest march as the budget session of Parliament was going on.

"We have not given any permission to protest in the Mandi House area. If they want to protest, they can do it at Jantar Mantar, the designated place for any demonstration. Necessary actions will be taken if they hamper traffic movement and create law and order situations," the officer said.