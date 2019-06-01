Heat Wave To Continue In Delhi For Next Few Days: Weather Department

The temperature in Delhi dropped by a degree after reaching 47 degrees celsius yesterday

A day after the national capital sweltered under the hottest day of the season, the temperature fell by a degree this morning. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, a day after parts of the city registered a high of 47 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature later in the day is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The relative humidity in the morning was 48 per cent.

The weather department has warned of severe heat later in the day and heat wave conditions for the next few days.

Yesterday, The national capital recorded the hottest day of the season, with the temperature rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The weather stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded 46 and 46.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Private weather agency Skymet said that the maximum temperature touched the 47-degree mark in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.

The maximum temperature was 44.8 at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city.

The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

