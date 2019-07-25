Head Constable Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In Delhi

The police officer has been changed under relevant sections of IPC and POSCO. (Representational image)

A case has been registered against a Delhi Police Head Constable for allegedly raping his minor domestic help, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly raped the 14-year-old on Tuesday when they were alone at his house in Outer Delhi's Mundka area.

"A case under relevant sections of IPC and POSCO has been registered against the Head Constable who is on the run. Teams have been formed to nab him," said a senior police officer.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.