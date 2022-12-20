Video Of Delhi Cop's Dance In Uniform Goes Viral, He May Face Action

Mr Srinivas is the incharge of Narayana police station in south-west Delhi

A policeman in Delhi may face disciplinary action after a video of him dancing in uniform at a family function started doing the rounds on social media.

Mr Srinivas is in charge of Narayana police station in south-west Delhi. The video shows him grooving to the hit number "Balam Thanedar" -- meaning "my lover is a cop". Several people are seen filming as the officer dances with a family member. Someone also showers the senior police officer with currency notes as he matches his moves with the beats. The officer also puts on sunglasses to add to the vibe as the crowd surrounding him eggs him on.

The police officer was reportedly at an engagement ceremony of a relative. It is learnt that he was on leave, indicating that he put on the police uniform specifically to dance on the "Balam Thanedaar" song. Some other policemen, apparently part of the officer's team, were also seen in the video.

The video was viral soon after it was posted on social media, with many criticising the officer for lowering the decorum of the police uniform.

Senior officers are reportedly upset with the station in-charge and may take action against him.

"Balam Thanedar", a Haryanvi song by Gagandeep Kaur, is about a woman describing her boyfriend, a cop who throws his weight around as he drives through the streets in a gypsy.