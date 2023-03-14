Guru Randhawa's Concert At IIT Delhi Cancelled Due To Stampede, Singer Reacts

Guru Randhawa's concert was cancelled at IIT Delhi due to stampede.

Singer Guru Randhawa's concert was cancelled at IIT Delhi's annual cultural festival, "Rendezvous," on Saturday night due to a heavy crowd and stampede. The singer took to Instagram to share the same.

The fest, which is regarded as one of the biggest cultural college fests in Asia, was organised from March 9 to March 12. Singers Guru Randhawa and Sonu Nigam were scheduled to perform on March 11 and March 12 respectively. The IIT Delhi administration, however, decided to cancel both of the live performances and informed about the same on social media.

The "High Rated Gabru" singer took to Instagram and shared a video of the crowd along with a note. He said, "I deeply regret the abrupt cancellation of our concert at IIT Delhi today. Due to heavy crowding and stampede, we couldn't make our way through the stage as per the authorities guidelines. I promise to perform for you'll very soon. Thanks for the love."

Furthermore, the official Instagram page of the cultural fest said, "We regret not having the last two pronites, despite the monumental effort Team Rendezvous put in to try to execute it."

They added, "The artist had reached the venue and was ready to perform. However, due to excessive crowd, the event was called off for security reasons. The safety of the audience, the artists, and the student community is, and remains paramount to us. So, the institution, with a heavy heart, took a collective decision to cancel them in order to ensure everyone's well- being. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Some attendees of the event replied to the post and stated that the arrangements made by the college authorities were not proper.

"Pass booking system was nonsense, communication about timings of entry/gate closure not done prior, terrible crowd management I saw many injuries infront on me, security was brutal towards students. This was not expected from IIT Delhi," said a user.

"RIP Asia's largest cultural festival !" said a second person.

A third person stated, "We are iitian, still don't get entry and if somebody gets... Then he and she must be injured. Is this kind of management you have? Why u guys allowing outsiders to campus..."

"How will it be sucess if it does not conduct the main 2 pronites? This is not sucess, this is failure.. After the second pronite, you could have come up with some solution and should have conducted the last pronite atleast.." remarked another user.

"Worst management..." commented a person.