Groom Was Ready To Mount Horse, Then Boy, 14, Snatches Money Garland

The police said the boy had been eyeing the garland for a while before he decided to strike

New Delhi:

A 14-year-old boy allegedly snatched a garland strung with currency notes from a groom's neck at a wedding in Delhi.

The police said the boy had been eyeing the garland for a while before he decided to strike.

The groom was about to ride a horse when the boy snatched the garland, made of Rs 500 notes, and sprinted away.

On getting a complaint, the police formed teams to look for the boy. In a statement, the police said they checked CCTV footage of nearby areas in Mayapuri. The identified a suspect and traced the address, the police said.

The police said they have recovered 79 notes of Rs 500 denomination, while the garland had 329 notes before it was snatched.

