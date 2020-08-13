Green Court NGT Directs Delhi Government To Enforce Noise Pollution Norms, Forms Committee

NGT directed the Delhi government to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced

The National Green Tribunal today directed the Delhi government to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level and formed a committee to enforce compliance.

Noting related failures to enforce rules, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a monitoring committee, headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice SP Garg, to ascertain the status of compliance.

The committee may take assistance of any other experts/institution and associate such members of public/educational institutions/social organisations as may be found useful and may give its report before the next date by e-mail.

"We are of the view that the compensation scale laid down by the CPCB may be enforced throughout India. The CPCB may issue appropriate statutory orders for the purpose for being complied with in all the States/UTs," the bench said.

The tribunal said that while some regulatory framework is said to have been made operational, there is no effective centralised mechanism for monitoring.

It said that representatives of the Chief Secretary (SDM) and the Police Commissioner (DCP) need to jointly take stock of the situation on weekly basis.

"Suitable officers of the rank of the DCP in Delhi Police and SDM in Delhi Government need to be spared for undertaking the assigned responsibility, as already directed," the bench said.

The green panel said though the DCP and the SDM were nominated for ensuring compliance, on being summoned, they were found to be non-functional.

"This state of affairs must be forthwith remedied by the Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary respectively. They may ensure that their representatives are duly and jointly functional and conduct weekly meetings and maintain the minutes of meetings and the website," the bench said.

It said that the officials should work in tandem with all other regulatory bodies including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the municipal corporations.

The tribunal said that the entire data collected on the noise monitoring equipments may be centralised and placed on their exclusive websites.

"They may also coordinate and follow-up the corrective measures with all other agencies and may also monitor functioning of the eco-clubs. The DPCC/other authorities may get prepared an appropriate App(like Sameer) to facilitate receiving and addressing complaints," the bench said.

If Delhi becomes a model of compliance for enforcement of pollution norms, it may help all other States/UTs to follow the same, it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Hardeep Singh and others alleging that bars and restaurants in Rajouri Garden area were using loud speakers and DJ systems during weddings, receptions, parties and other functions and causing noise pollution from 10 pm to 6 am.

The NGT had earlier directed the CPCB to prepare a noise pollution map and remedial action plan to solve the issue across the country.



