Green Corridor Facilitates Transport Of Heart From Delhi Airport To Hospital

The heart had to be transplanted in a 45-year-old man, they added.
The organ was first flown in from Madurai to the Delhi airport in a chartered plane and later taken to the hospital by road, Delhi Police officials said.
"A green corridor was today provided from T1 - Delhi's domestic airport to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for transportation of a heart. The total distance of 11 km was covered in 13 minutes," a senior official said.
CommentsSGR Hospital authorities had earlier said the operation was "still underway".
"We received the heart at about 8:30 pm. The recipient is a 45-year-old male and a resident of Delhi. He is suffering from end-stage heart failure. The surgery is being done by team led by the director of the heart transplantation programme, Dr Sujay Shad," a senior official of SGRH told PTI.