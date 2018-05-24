Green Corridor Facilitates Transport Of Heart From Delhi Airport To Hospital

The heart was first flown in from Madurai to the Delhi airport in a chartered plane and later taken to the hospital by road, Delhi Police officials said.

Green Corridor Facilitates Transport Of Heart From Delhi Airport To Hospital

A heart harvested from a Tamil Nadu patient was transported through a "green corridor" (Representational)

New Delhi:  A heart harvested from a patient in Tamil Nadu's Madurai was on Wednesday transported through a "green corridor", created from the Delhi airport to a city hospital, in 13 minutes, officials said.

The heart had to be transplanted in a 45-year-old man, they added.

The organ was first flown in from Madurai to the Delhi airport in a chartered plane and later taken to the hospital by road, Delhi Police officials said.

"A green corridor was today provided from T1 - Delhi's domestic airport to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for transportation of a heart. The total distance of 11 km was covered in 13 minutes," a senior official said.

SGR Hospital authorities had earlier said the operation was "still underway".

"We received the heart at about 8:30 pm. The recipient is a 45-year-old male and a resident of Delhi. He is suffering from end-stage heart failure. The surgery is being done by team led by the director of the heart transplantation programme, Dr Sujay Shad," a senior official of SGRH told PTI.

