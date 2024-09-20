Gangster Jumps To Death From Delhi Flyover To Evade Arrest

The officer said that Sonu was stated to be taking anti-depressants (File)

A man allegedly jumped to death on Thursday afternoon from Shahdara flyover in the trans-Yamuna area when Delhi police went to arrest him on suspicion of connection with a jailed gangster, police said. Police said he was identified as Jakir alias Sonu. He had 10 criminal cases registered against him.

He was suspected to be a member of a gang run by the jailed gangster Irfaan alias Chhenu in the eastern part of Delhi, they said.

Sonu was caught along with four other suspects - Afsar, Nadeem, Abid and Shoaib at Shahdara flyover while they were travelling in an SUV on Thursday at about 10.30 am.

According to an officer, while the police team was scanning them, Jakir tried to flee and jumped off the flyover.

While jumping off, he tried to catch hold of a branch of a tree but his hands slipped and fell on the road. He was critically injured. The policemen rushed him to GTB hospital, where he died during the treatment, the officer said.

An Austria-made revolver with seven rounds of live cartridges, two .30 bore pistols and three country-made firearms have been recovered from the accused.

The officer said that Sonu was stated to be taking anti-depressants but it is yet to be verified.

The local police were informed about the incident and further probe into the matter is underway, the officer added.

