French National Robbed In Delhi By 3 People Posing As Cops

The incident took place in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. (Representational)

A French national's belongings were allegedly stolen by three people who posed as police personnel and frisked him in Karol Bagh here, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, Joseph was stopped by the accused and searched on Sunday when he reached Karol Bagh.

Police said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area is being examined to identify the accused, a senior police officer said.

