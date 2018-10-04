Four-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Abused By Neighbour

The accused stays as a tenant in the same building on a different floor as the victim's family.

A four-year-old girl on Wednesday was allegedly sexually abused by her neighbour, suspected to be a juvenile, in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said.

On Wednesday, he took the girl to a room where he allegedly touched her private parts and tried to force himself on her. Her family members raised an alarm and informed police, they said, adding the accused is absconding.

The girl has been provided medical assistance and counselling, they said. The girl's mother has recorded her statement.