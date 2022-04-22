Watch: Firefighters Rescue Delhi Wedding Guests Stuck In An Elevator

Four people, including two women, were trapped inside an elevator after a fire broke out at a wedding hall in North Delhi's Shakti Nagar area late last night. Fire department officials had to cut open the metal roof of the lift to rescue those trapped inside.

In a video of the rescue operation, fire department officials are seen pulling the guests up, one by one. All those trapped were rescued unharmed.

The rescue officials had to be extremely cautious in their approach and while cutting the metal roof, as three of those trapped were above the age of 65. The fourth person was aged 36.

The fire had broken out at Green Launz Fashion Marriage Hall in Shakti Nagar, along the GT Karnal Road. The fire department received a distress call around 12:45 am last night and four fire tenders were sent to the spot.

On reaching the site, they found that four people were trapped inside a lift after the power supply snapped. The firemen decided to cut open the lift's roof. After removing a part of the roof, a fire department official went inside and ensured that the rescue operation went on smoothly.

The fire at the marriage hall was also contained successfully. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained.