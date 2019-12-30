Former Delhi Cop Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Citizenship Law Protesters: Police

The former cop was seen wearing a uniform of the Delhi Police in the video. (Representational)

The Delhi police said a man seen in police uniform threatening to shoot citizenship law protesters in a video that went viral on social media has been arrested. They said he was a former police official.

The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Rakesh Tyagi, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, who took voluntary retirement in 2014 from Delhi Police.

"Several enlightened netizens had brought a video to notice wherein a person was seen wearing a Delhi Police uniform unauthorisedly and impersonating as a police officer," said a Delhi Police statement.

"Acting suo-motu, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act was registered and the accused has been arrested following the due procedure. Accused was a member of Delhi Police Force till 2014 when he took VRS and is a private citizen now," it added.

It is reiterated that abusing the freedom provided by the internet is illegal and appropriate legal action shall be taken against violators as and when it comes to the notice, the Delhi Police said.