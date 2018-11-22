Flying Out From Delhi To Get Costlier, Passenger Service Fee Hiked

The passenger charge at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will be raised from December 1.

The passenger charge at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be raised from December 1, 2018.

According to an order dated November 19 by Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the firm which manages and operates the facility will be able to charge a Passenger Service Fee at the rate of Rs 77 per departing passenger.

However, for passengers who have booked a ticket in foreign currency, the fee will be charged at $1.93.

Currently, DIAL levied current User Development Fee (UDF) at the rate of Rs 10 for domestic departing passenger and at Rs 45 for international departing passengers.

Last year, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order had reduced the UDF for departing passengers.

A GMR Group Spokesperson on Wednesday said: "As per the current order UDF would be discontinued and instead Passenger Service Fees would be charged at Rs 77 per departing pax, with the exception of tickets issued against foreign currency (for which USD 1.93 would be charged)."