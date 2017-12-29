Flights Halted At Delhi Airport After Pilot Reports Drone-Like Object

Landings and take-offs from all the three runways at the airport were stopped between 7.30 am and 7.50 am yesterday when a pilot of an airline reported that he had seen a drone-like object as he was preparing to land, an airport official said.

Delhi | | Updated: December 29, 2017 21:36 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Flights Halted At Delhi Airport After Pilot Reports Drone-Like Object

At least 25 flights were affected during the period, officials said (File)

New Delhi:  Flight operations came to a standstill at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for 20 minutes after a pilot reported having spotted a drone-like object, which a police official later said was a "balloon".

Landings and take-offs from all the three runways at the airport were stopped between 7.30 am and 7.50 am yesterday when a pilot of an airline reported that he had seen a drone-like object as he was preparing to land, an airport official said.

At least 25 flights were affected during the period, he said. A security official said, "A pilot of an IndiGo flight from Chennai had spotted a drone-like object yesterday. The flight landed safely. No object was, however, detected on radar."

A Delhi Police official said that the object was a 'balloon' and not a drone and no FIR was filed. There is a ban on flying of drones in the vicinity of the airport.

The government is also planning to regulate the use of drones and came out with draft norms for operating drones for civilian purposes last month.

Trending

Delhi airportIGI Airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................