First Private Electric Vehicle Charging Point Installed In South Delhi

The facility aims at expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. (Representational)

Under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's single-window facility, the first private electric vehicle charging point has been installed at a south Delhi resident's home under BSES discom BRPL area, a company spokesperson today.

The single-window facility seeks to facilitate the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at private and semi-public places like apartments, group housing societies, hospitals, malls and theatres in the city.

The first private charging point was installed earlier this week at DDA Flats in south Delhi's Munirka, while the second one was installed next to it in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, the BSES spokesperson said.

"Consumers of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL can get a private EV charging point installed through an online single-window portal (Switch Delhi) at their homes, group housing societies, multi-storey apartment complexes, RWA offices, commercial shops etc., through the empanelled vendors," he said.

Facilitated by BRPL, Delhi's 1st private EV charging point under Delhi's Government's unique initiative promoting EV adoption through Single Window Facility has been installed in a DDA Flat, Munirka in South Delhi.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/0JwRt2dlPN — BSES Delhi (@bsesdelhi) February 2, 2022

Twelve vendors have been empanelled by the Transport Department for the installation of charging points.

For the promotion and expansion of the private charging network, the government is providing a one-time subsidy of Rs 6,000 for the first 30,000 charging points.

EV chargers can be purchased by consumers from the empanelled vendors through the single-window portal as per capex or subscription model.

Under the capex model, the consumer makes the complete payment upfront to the empanelled vendor.

Under the subscription model, the total cost to the vendor is paid by the consumer as equal monthly instalments over three years after which the charger gets transferred to him.

The private charging infrastructure development programme aims to create an enabling environment for the provision of private as well as public charging infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)