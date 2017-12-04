Firing At Delhi Wedding Kills 1, Injures 2

A 43-year-old Defence Security Corps personnel has been arrested for accidentally firing at three persons and killing one of them in northeast Delhi's Welcome area during a marriage ceremony, police said today.On November 30, three persons were injured by a gunshot fired from a double-barrelled gun on 100 Foota Road, Durga Puri Chowk, Shiv Mandir.All the injured men were admitted to GTB Hospital, where two men - Shah Alam and Sharik - were undergoing treatment. The third man, Bhanu Pratap (24), was declared brought dead by doctors.Mr Pratap worked as a motor mechanic at an automobile repair shop and the two injured persons had come to the shop to get their vehicles repaired.The police said witnesses told them that a gunshot was fired from a car having an Army logo on both the number plates. The police scanned the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the area and a dark grey coloured car having the Army logo on both the number plates was seen in Kabir Nagar.They found that the vehicle was registered in the name of Rajesh Kumar, who had come to Delhi for a relative's wedding.The police raided Kumar's house in Dastura in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, but he was not found there and his house was locked.He was susbequently arrested on December 2 from Delhi. He told the police that he had joined the Indian Army, and during his posting in Jammu and Kashmir he had procured an arms license from Doda district.In 2006, he left Army and was recruited in the Defence Security Corps - which provides security to defence installations of the three services - and at present he is posted at Jat Regiment, Meerut Cantonment as a constable.He told the police that he had come to Delhi to attend the wedding of a relative. He said he accidentally fired from the gun while putting the gun into its cover, AK Singla, Deputy commissioner of police (Northeast).