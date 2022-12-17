Fire Breaks Out In Hospital In South Delhi's Greater Kailash, Patients Safe

The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9:50 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

5 fire engines were sent to put out the fire at a hospital in south Delhi's GK1 today (Representational)

New Delhi:

A fire broke out at a hospital in south Delhi's GK-I this morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported, they added.

A call about the fire was received at 9:07 am after which five fire engines were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.

The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9:50 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

