Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Slum, Over 35 Shanties Destroyed

A call about the fire in a slum cluster in Batla House area was received at 3:15 pm and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Slum, Over 35 Shanties Destroyed

There were no human casualties in the incident, officials said. (Representational)

New Delhi:

More than 35 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday, officials said.

There were no human casualties in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire in a slum cluster in Batla House area was received at 3:15 pm and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Five cattle died in the incident, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said.

"Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm," he said.

Mr Garg said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.