Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Delhi's Chawri Bazar, No Casualty Reported

A minor fire broke out on the second floor of a shop in central Delhi's Chawri Bazar area on Monday, officials said. The fire was brought under control and no one was injured, they said.

"The fire department received information about the fire at 9.50 am. Four fire engines were pressed into service. It was a minor fire in a room where some safety equipment was kept," officials said.

