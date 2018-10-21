Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Delhi

12 fire tenders have been pressed into operation (Representational)

A fire broke out on Sunday night at a godown in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, the Fire Department said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that a call was received at 8.40 pm about smoke coming out from the godown located on the Rama Road at Moti Nagar.

He said 12 fire tenders have been pressed into operation, but the blaze is still raging and not under control even at 10.15 pm.

The official said no casualties have been reported so far and the reason for the fire would be ascertained after it is extinguished.