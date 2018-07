No casualties were reported. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

A fire broke out on the ground and first floors of the Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi today, a senior officer from the Fire Service said.

A call was received at 11:38 am and 15 fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said.

The fire was put out at 12:35 pm, the officer said.

