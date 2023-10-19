Fire Breaks Out At Basement Warehouse Of Repair Firm In Delhi

There are no deaths reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained

A fire broke out in the basement warehouse of an air-conditioning compressor repair company on Thursday morning in the Gandhi Nagar area in Delhi.

According to information, the fire broke out at around 9 am today in the densely populated market in east Delhi and the fire department was informed at 9:05 am.

Three fire vehicles reached the spot on time and controlled the fire. All the AC compressors were burnt in the fire.

There are no deaths reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

A major accident was averted as the compressors stored in the warehouse did not burst. The company also dealt in repairing refrigerator compressors.

