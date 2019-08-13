Fire At Cloth Godown In Delhi, 21 Fire Engines Rushed To The Spot

The fire at Gandhi Nagar market broke out this morning.

A major fire broke out this morning at a cloth godown in northeast Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market.

The fire that broke out at around 7:47 am was brought under control after 21 fire engines were rushed to the spot, an official said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Gandhi Nagar market in Shahdara area is one of Asia's largest textile market. It is believed that the market has a footfall of 10,000-20,000 people everyday.

