Fire At Delhi's AIIMS, 34 Fire Engines At Spot: Updates

New Delhi:
AIIMS Fire updates: No casualties have been reported so far
Around 34 fire engines are at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital where a fire broke out today. The fire reportedly started at a building near the Emergency Ward of the hospital. The fire department is evacuating people from the building. The fire started on the first floor of the building, but the smoke has spread to the second floor, a senior fire official told NDTV. The official said that it was not a major fire. Former Union minister Arun Jaitley is currently admitted in a different building in the hospital and is undergoing treatment, he said.
Here are the updates on the fire at Delhi's AIIMS:
"The fire in AIIMS building will be brought under control at the earliest. Fire Service trying it's best to extinguish the fire," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. "I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work," he added
Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from the top of the hospital.
The building is a non-patient block which houses doctors' rooms and research labs.