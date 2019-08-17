Fire At Delhi's AIIMS, 34 Fire Engines At Spot: Updates

Around 34 fire engines are at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital where a fire broke out today. The fire reportedly started at a building near the Emergency Ward of the hospital. The fire department is evacuating people from the building. The fire started on the first floor of the building, but the smoke has spread to the second floor, a senior fire official told NDTV. The official said that it was not a major fire. Former Union minister Arun Jaitley is currently admitted in a different building in the hospital and is undergoing treatment, he said.

Here are the updates on the fire at Delhi's AIIMS: