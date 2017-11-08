Facebook Profile Photo Helps Delhi Police Catch Car Thief In 48 Hours

A man was arrested within 48 hours of robbing a cab driver of his vehicle after the Delhi Police identified him from a picture that was posted on Facebook by his accomplice.Ola driver Chandra Pal told police that he was on his way home on the intervening night of November 4 and 5 in southeast Delhi when two people stopped his car and asked him to drop them in Gurgaon.When he refused, the two men took out knives, snatched the keys of his car and fled with it, the police said.Mr Pal immediately informed the police about the incident. Within a few minutes, the police received another information about a car accident near Goyla Dairy traffic signal.When the police reached the spot, it turned out to the same car which was robbed from Mr Pal and an injured man, identified as Ashish Danda (22), was found in it. Danda, who was one of the robbers, was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, a police official said.The official said but there was no trace of his partner.Later, during the search the police came across Danda's Facebook profile. However, they were surprised to see that Danda had put someone else's photo instead of his own for his profile picture, the official said.The person in the profile picture was identified as Ravinder alias Nanhe -- the other robber -- the official, who was privy to the probe, said.Ravinder (20) was soon tracked down and arrested from Gurgaon, the official said.Ravinder had earlier been arrested by the Gurgaon Police in connection with the rape of a minor. He had also spent six months in the Bhondsi Jail, Gurgaon.The police said Ravinder and Danda were also in contact with gangster Sonu Dagar.