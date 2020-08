Ex-Delhi Transport Employee Poses As Cop To Extort Money, Arrested

The accused was previously involved in seven cases, police said. (Representational)

A 44-year-old man, sacked from the Delhi Transport Department in 2005 on corruption charges, was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a delivery person by impersonating a policeman, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Subash Chander, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, they said.

He was previously involved in seven cases, police said.

On July 23, one Rajat Kumar, a resident of Loni, lodged a complaint, stating that he works with a food delivery app. After delivering food in Pandav Nagar, he was returning on his bike via DDU Marg, a senior police officer said.

When he reached near the Aam Aadmi Party office, DDU Marg, he was stopped by a person, who was in police uniform and sitting in an auto. The person threatened him of issuing challan for rash and negligent driving and asked Rs 8,000 as fine, the officer said.

Rajat Kumar did not have cash, following which the accused forced him to sit in the auto and asked to withdraw money from an ATM. He also threatened that if the fine was not paid, he would be implicated in a case, police said.

"They went to Connaught Place and the accused sent Rajat Kumar to an ATM kiosk. Finding an opportunity, Rajat Kumar escaped from the kiosk and reached DDU Marg where his bike was parked. However, his phone was taken by the accused."

"Police analysed the CCTV footage and arrested Subhash Chander," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Interrogation revealed that after his dismissal from the transport department, Subhash Chander did not have work and started extorting or cheating people either in the name of the Delhi Transport Department or by posing as a police official, Mr Bhatia said.

He has committed several incidents in the area. The uniform that he was wearing at the time of incident was also recovered from his house, the DCP added.