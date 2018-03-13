Entering Congested Roads May Attract Levy In Delhi: Lt Governor The first-of-its-kind initiative in the country will be implemented after it study by a group of experts, Mr Baijal said

Lt Governor Anil Baijal said a parking policy for Delhi will be rolled out soon. New Delhi: Driving in congested lanes in Delhi during peak hours may attract a levy, a move aimed at decongesting roads in the national capital, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal said on Monday.



The first-of-its-kind initiative in the country will be implemented after it study by a group of experts, Mr Baijal said, adding the modalities of the implementation were yet to be worked out.



"All over the world between a certain period to a certain period, there is a congestion charge. We are also looking at this alternative as a way to decongest some of the roads which get clogged, particularly during the peak hours," Mr Baijal told reporters here while referring to Singapore where such a system is in place.



It was not yet clear as to which all vehicles would be covered and how the charges would be levied. Also the quantum of charge was yet to be worked out.



The Lieutenant-Governor said it was also under consideration to declare some of the roads as 'one-way' to decongest them.



We are looking at the possibility of declaring roads which could be made one-way. But that is a subject matter of study. We are looking for a group of experts to do that, he said.



For the first time, Mr Baijal said a parking policy for Delhi will be rolled out soon. We have put the draft of the policy in public domain, inviting objections and suggestions. That exercise is over. I am hopeful that soon the parking policy for Delhi would be implemented, he added.



