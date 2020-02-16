Engineer Arrested For Flashing Woman On Delhi Metro

The 28-year-old engineer flashed a woman on the metro. (Representational)

A 28-year-old engineer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly flashing a woman in a metro train in Delhi earlier this week, the police said.

"As FIR was earlier filed in the case in which a woman had alleged that she was harassed in a metro train by a man," Delhi Metro authorities said.

The woman had tweeted about the incident late on Wednesday night. She wrote that a man had flashed his genitals at her in a coach when she was travelling on a train on the Yellow Line.

In a series of tweets, the woman had claimed on Wednesday night that when she was returning to Gurgaon in a metro train, a man standing and facing her had flashed his genitals. She also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging website.

The Delhi Commission for Women had on Friday issued notices to the Delhi Police and the DMRC after the woman post.

In a statement issued earlier on Saturday, the DMRC had said, "A complaint regarding obscene behaviour by a male passenger was received on DMRC's official Twitter handle. The DMRC assured the woman of all possible cooperation."