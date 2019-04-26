Elections 2019: Gautam Gambhir Has 2 Voter IDs, Says AAP Rival Atishi, Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gautam Gambhir is the BJP candidate from East Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party's star candidate Atishi, who is contesting the national election from East Delhi, has filed a complaint against her BJP rival, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, alleging that he has two voter cards in two separate neighbourhoods in the city.

Ms Atishi claimed that Gautam Gambhir is a registered voter in Delhi's Karol Bagh as well as Rajinder Nagar, both of which fall under the Central Delhi parliamentary seat.

"I have filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar," she tweeted.

"Under Section 17, read with Section 31, false declaration in the matter of electoral rolls is punishable with jail time of up to one year," Ms Atishi said in a series of tweets, with the hashtag #GambhirApradh.

"Under Section 17, read with Section 31, false declaration in the matter of electoral rolls is punishable with jail time of up to one year," Ms Atishi said in a series of tweets, with the hashtag #GambhirApradh.

This week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress had sought rejection of Gautam Gambhir's nomination over a technical discrepancy. The poll officer dismissed the objection saying there is substantial compliance in Mr Gambhir's papers.

Gautam Gambhir, 37, joined the BJP last month and was named the BJP candidate from East Delhi earlier this week.

He replaced Maheish Girri as the BJP candidate from East Delhi, lining up a clash with Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi.

Mr Girri had defeated AAP leader Rajmohan Gandhi by more than 1.9 lakh votes to win the seat in the 2014 national election.

Atishi worked as Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia's adviser until a year ago, when she was asked to take charge of the East Delhi constituency. She was involved in drafting the manifesto of AAP in the 2015 Delhi election. She studied at the Oxford University and Delhi's St Stephens.

East Delhi and the six others in the capital will vote on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.

