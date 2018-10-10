Elderly Couple Robbed Of Cash, Jewellery At Knifepoint In Delhi: Police

Police are probing the robbery case (Representational)

An elderly couple was robbed of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2.40 lakh at knifepoint allegedly by four unidentified persons in outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar area, police said today.

At around 3:38 am, one Vikas Sahani informed the police about the incident, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla.

He said the four unidentified persons barged into his house after breaking the iron rods on the windows while his father, Chaman Lal, and mother, Krishna, were asleep, the DCP said.

Holding the elderly couple at knifepoint, the four people looted the money and gold ornaments and then fled from the spot, he said.

A case was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, he added.

