Elderly Couple Found Murdered In Delhi House, Robbery Suspected

The couple was found murdered in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area.

An elderly couple was found murdered in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, the police said on Monday. The police suspect that the couple was killed during a robbery bid at their house.

The police were alerted about the murder by the couple's son, who lived on the first floor of the building.

The elderly man Radheshyam Varma, who had retired from a government school as vice principal, was living with his wife on the ground floor. The couple was found dead in the bedroom.

At least Rs 4 lakh cash, which was part of the advance paid following a property sale, and jewellery was reported missing from their home, the police said.