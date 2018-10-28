Eight-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Trolley Bag At Park In Delhi

When police opened the unclaimed bag, the body of an almost eight to nine-year-old girl was found, senior police official Nupur Prasad said

Delhi | | Updated: October 28, 2018 14:55 IST
The police is scanning through profiles of missing girls to identify the gild. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The body of a minor girl was found stuffed in a trolley bag at a roadside near Yamuna Biodiversity Park today, a police official said.

The police were informed about the incident at 7.30 am and a team from the Timarpur police station visited the spot, the official said.

When police opened the unclaimed bag, the body of an almost eight to nine-year-old girl was found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.

The police spotted a strangulation mark on the neck of the victim, she said.

The body was taken to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital.

The police are also scanning through profiles of missing girls and trying to identify the deceased, the DCP said.

