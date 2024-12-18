Rare Bat Species Spotted In Delhi

Delhi is home to around 14 species of bats.

Wroughton's Free-tailed Bat, a rare bat species, has been spotted in Delhi's DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

Biodiversity expert Faiyaz A Khudsar said this species is typically found in just three locations globally -- a single breeding colony in the Western Ghats, small colonies in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills and a record from Cambodia.

Wroughton's Free-tailed Bat, first described in 1913 by British zoologist Dr M R Oldfield Thomas, is recognized for its large size, prominent ears extending beyond its muzzle and its bicolored, velvety fur, Mr Khudsar said.

It primarily roosts in caves or dark, damp spaces in moderate colony sizes. While limited information is available on its feeding habits, its distribution suggests that it likely consumes a variety of insects and is capable of flying long distances while foraging.

Mr Khudsar highlighted that Delhi's diverse habitats, ranging from restored wetlands and floodplain forests at Yamuna Biodiversity Park to specialised niches in the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, have played a critical role in supporting unique bat species.

For instance, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park is also the only known roosting site for Blyth's Horseshoe Bat in the capital, he said.

Delhi is home to around 14 species of bats, though several of them have not been spotted in recent years and are considered locally extinct, he added.

Mr Khudsar emphasised that bats, as masters of the night sky, play an essential role in maintaining ecological balance. Insectivorous bats are vital in controlling insect populations, consuming millions of insects nightly, while frugivorous bats contribute to pollination and seed dispersal, supporting plant species across various habitats.

The recent sighting at the DDA Yamuna Biodiversity Park at the beginning of December marks a significant discovery, Mr Khudsar said. “This discovery also serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of our ecosystems, where even the smallest creatures, like bats, play pivotal roles in sustaining biodiversity and ecological health.”