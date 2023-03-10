'Egg Smashed, Groped:' Japanese Woman Harassed On Holi In Delhi

A boy is also seen smashing an egg on her head.

A young woman from Japan was groped, harassed and manhandled by a group of men in Delhi during Holi celebrations on Wednesday. A video of the incident, which is viral on social media, has sparked outrage and calls for tough action.

In the video, the men are seen grabbing her and smearing colours on her amid chants of "Holi Hai."

A boy is also seen smashing an egg on her head.

The woman says "bye, bye" in an attempt to escape the group as she is pushed around.

She slaps a man who tries to hold her before she finally manages to step away, the video shows.

By the end of her ordeal, the woman was drenched and almost unrecognizable.

Many have flagged the video to the Delhi Police and the National Commission for Women for action.

BJP leader Khushboo Sundar, who is a member of the National Commission for Women, tweeted: "Sickening. The woman has to send a notice to NCW".

Holi, the annual festival of colours, was celebrated in Delhi and parts of northern India on Wednesday. Many states celebrated Holi the day before.