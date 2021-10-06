East Delhi Mayor's Anticipatory Approval To Regularise Daily Wagers

The civic body said every effort will be made for the welfare of sanitation workers (Representational)

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Standing Committee's chairperson Beer Singh Panwar have given anticipatory approval to a proposal to regularise daily wagers who were engaged on compassionate grounds up to 31 March 2006, the civic body said Tuesday in a statement.

The proposal will need to be later brought in the standing committee and the House of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation for formal approval.

The move comes ahead of civic polls in Delhi due next year.

The mayor has directed the assistant commissioners of the two zones of the EDMC to complete the files of those who are eligible for regularisation and forward the same to its headquarters for further processing. The DEMS department at the headquarters will process and scrutinise the file with due diligence, the statement said.

Mr Panwar said that the corporation is committed to the welfare of 'Paryavaran Sahayakas' of the civic body, adding that every possible effort will be done for the welfare of sanitation workers.