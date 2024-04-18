Delhi Hospital Doctors Reattach Severed Hand Of Worker After 10-Hour Surgery

Doctors reattached the severed hand of a factory worker following a 10-hour complex plastic surgery at a private hospital in Delhi.

The patient identified as Ashok, who worked as a daily-wage worker at a factory, met with a tragedy when his right hand became completely detached due to an accident.

Doctors at a private hospital in Delhi performed plastic surgery to restore his detached hand. According to Dr Nikhil Jhunjhunwala, Department of Plastic Surgery, Sir Gangaram Hospital, "Reuniting the broken bones, tendons, nerves, arteries, and veins that had been cut during the accident was a complex surgery."

"Dr Jhunjhunwala, with the great help of his fellow resident surgeon, Dr Gourav Siwas skillfully managed the procedure's complexities as a team, guaranteeing exacting care and attention to detail," read the statement issued by the hospital.

The statement further said that the success of this amazing procedure was further boosted by the guidance and knowledge of Dr Mahesh Mangal, the esteemed chairman of the plastic surgery department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"The surgical team worked nonstop, their knowledge and unshakable commitment powering their work. To restore Ashok's hand and, consequently, his hopes for some sort of regularity, there was an urgent need to act quickly," added the statement.

Ashok came out of the operation theatre the same day following a ten-hour surgery and getting his hand restored. "Early morning of April 8, 2024, was an important moment as Ashok left the operating room with his hand restored, the procedure having been a great success," said the hospital statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)